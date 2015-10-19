(Adds details, quote)

ABU DHABI Oct 19 Syria's General Establishment for Cereal Processing and Trade (Hoboob) has extended the deadline for receiving offers for it to buy 200,000 tonnes of wheat by a week, a government source said on Monday.

The deadline has been extended to Oct. 26 to give exporters more chance to submit all necessary documents for the tender, the source said.

Traders had originally been given a Monday deadline to submit their offers for the tender.

"The bidding deadline was extended due to the four-day public holiday that took place in Syria and we wanted to give exporters more of a chance to give in paperwork," the source said.

Hoboob cancelled a tender for 150,000 tonnes of wheat that had closed in April but did not disclose a reason.

Wheat and other foods are excluded from Western trade sanctions imposed on Syria due to the government's attempts to suppress a longstanding uprising in the country.

But dealers say difficulties in financing grain sales because of banking sanctions have deterred international trading firms from participating in Syrian tenders.

In July, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimated the government would try to buy 600,000 tonnes of wheat internationally this year while private importers would bring in another 200,000 tonnes.