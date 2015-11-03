ABU DHABI/HAMBURG Nov 3 Syria has received around 100,000 tonnes of wheat as a gift from Russia, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"The wheat was given within the framework of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people," one government source said.

Another source close to the deal said the wheat had already arrived in Syria.

"The Syrian government has received it," he said. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)