AMMAN Dec 11 A high-level official in the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood said on Tuesday the United States had made a "very wrong" decision by designating the militant Islamist al-Nusra Front rebel group as a terrorist organisation.

"The designation is very wrong and too hasty. I think it is too early to categorise people inside Syria this way, considering the chaos and the grey atmosphere in the country," Farouk Tayfour, deputy leader of the group, told Reuters.

The United States on Tuesday designated the Islamist Jabhat (front) al-Nusra, an important fighting force in the opposition struggle, as a foreign terrorist organisation and said it was trying to hijack the rebellion on behalf of al Qaeda in Iraq.