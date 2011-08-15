UPDATE 2-Teva Pharm's CEO Vigodman steps down amid crisis of confidence
Aug 15 Food distributor Sysco Corp reported lower gross margins in the fourth quarter, hurt by higher input costs, sending its shares down 5 percent.
Sysco, which reported a profit in line with market estimates, said gross margins fell 57 basis points to 18.6 percent from the year-ago quarter.
fourth-quarter net income fell to $336 million, or 57 cents a share, from $338 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales marginally rose to $10.42 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were down 5 percent at $27.91 in Monday morning trade. They had closed at $29.26 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
