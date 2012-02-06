(Corrects throughout to say the company's sales beat estimates, and not results. Also corrects EPS comparison in first bullet point and paragraph 2)

* Q2 EPS $0.43 vs est $0.44 -- I/B/E/S

* Q2 rev up 9 pct at $10.2 bln vs est $10.06 bln

* Shares up 2 pct in premarket

Feb 6 Food distributor Sysco Corp posted quarterly sales above market estimates helped by higher demand.

For the second quarter, Sysco reported net income of $250 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with $258.2 million, or 44 cents a share, last year.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 44 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $10.24 billion, higher than analysts' expectations of $10.06 billion.

Shares of the company were up 2 percent before the bell. They had closed at $30.90 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)