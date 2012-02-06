* Q2 EPS $0.43 vs est $0.44
* Q2 rev up 9 pct to $10.24 bln vs est $10.06 bln
* Shares down as much as 5 pct
(Rewrites paragraph 1, adds gross margins; updates shares)
Feb 6 Sysco Corp's quarterly
profit missed Wall Street estimates as higher costs of meat and
other raw materials ate into gross margins, sending the food
distributor's shares down 5 percent.
For the second quarter, Sysco's net income fell three
percent to $250 million, or 43 cents a share, from $258.2
million, or 44 cents a share, last year.
Analysts on average, were expecting 44 cents per share
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $10.24 billion, higher than
analysts' expectations of $10.06 billion.
Gross margins fell to 18 percent from 18.8 percent in the
year-ago quarter.
Shares of the Houston-based company were down 5 percent at
$29.49 on Monday morning.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)