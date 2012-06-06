June 6 Sysco Corp on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Goldman Sachs was the sole active bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: SYSCO CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 0.55 PCT MATURITY 06/12/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.319 FIRST PAY 12/12/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 0.78 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/12/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 42 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 2.6 PCT MATURITY 06/12/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.722 FIRST PAY 12/12/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.747 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/12/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)