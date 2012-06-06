BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics CEO comments did not imply that co is in M&A discussions
* During course of an interview, CEO Jonas acknowledged "industry's interest in MDD data"
June 6 Sysco Corp on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Goldman Sachs was the sole active bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: SYSCO CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 0.55 PCT MATURITY 06/12/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.319 FIRST PAY 12/12/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 0.78 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/12/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 42 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
TRANCHE 2 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 2.6 PCT MATURITY 06/12/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.722 FIRST PAY 12/12/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.747 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/12/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)
* During course of an interview, CEO Jonas acknowledged "industry's interest in MDD data"
Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.