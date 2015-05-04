(Adds details, shares)
May 4 Sysco Corp reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and a
strong dollar, a day before hearing begins on the Federal Trade
Commission's motion to block the company's acquisition of rival
US Foods Inc.
Sysco, the no. 1 U.S. food distributor, said on Monday that
higher prices of meat, dairy and poultry products, expenses
related to the proposed US Foods acquisition and higher payroll
costs drove up its expenses in the third quarter.
The company's shares fell 1 percent to $36.69 in light
premarket trading.
Sysco's operating expenses rose 4 percent to $1.73 billion
in the quarter due to higher payroll costs. Interest expenses
more than doubled to $69.6 million, including costs related to
the planned US Foods acquisition.
The FTC has moved to block the $3.5 billion deal, announced
in December 2013, citing antitrust concerns.
Sysco said in April it had filed against the FTC's motion
and that the regulator had erred in its analysis of the U.S.
food distribution market.
A hearing on the FTC's motion is scheduled to begin on
Tuesday in a court in the district of Columbia, Sysco said on
Monday.
The company's net income fell to $177 million, or 30 cents
per share, in the quarter ended March 28 from $180.9 million, or
31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Sysco earned 40 cents per share.
Sales rose 4.2 percent to $11.75 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per
share and revenue of $11.98 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
Kirti Pandey)