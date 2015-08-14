Aug 14 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, has picked up a more than 7 percent stake in Sysco Corp, calling the largest U.S. food distributor's shares undervalued.

Trian, which becomes the largest shareholder in Sysco, said it would seek representation on the company's board. (1.usa.gov/1UIaKyj) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)