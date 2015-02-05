UPDATE 2-Co-op in talks with multiple bidders but break-up seen inevitable- sources
* Bidders keen to pick assets rather than full takeover - sources
LONDON Feb 5 Systematica Investments, which spun out of BlueCrest Capital Management in January, gained 9.52 percent in its BlueTrend hedge fund last month, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.
The computer-driven hedge fund, led by BlueCrest's former head of systematic trading, Leda Braga, manages $7.6 billion and is one of the top performers in a month when similar strategies, as measured by industry tracker Eurekahedge, gained 4.7 percent on an average.
The returns mark the third-best monthly performance for the fund, which launched over 10 years ago.
Ed Orlebar, a spokesman for Systematica, declined comment.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Bidders keen to pick assets rather than full takeover - sources
PARIS, March 24 Private equity firm Cinven is in talks to buy CHRYSO, a French chemicals group with 2016 sales of 300 million euros ($324 million), from LBO France, the companies said on Friday.