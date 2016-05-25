Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 25 System Design Co Ltd :
* Says it has completed repurchase of 85,000 shares of its common stock, for 44,710,000 yen in all
* Says the shares repurchased on ToSTNeT-3 of Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wENrKA
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)