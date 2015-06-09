June 9 SYZ Asset Management, the institutional arm of Swiss banking group SYZ & Co, appointed Katia Coudray as chief executive and head of OYSTER funds.

Coudray joined SYZ in 2011 as head of product development and later served as head of investment at SYZ Asset Management.

the company also said Florent Guy-Ducrot will join SYZ Asset Management on Sept. 1 as head of business development, replacing Xavier Guillon. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)