May 17 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development (Group) Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on May 23, and holders of B shares recorded on May 26

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24 for A shares and May 26 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qlwULK

