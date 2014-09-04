Sept 4 Shenzhen Zero-Seven Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a Jiangsu-based cloud platform provider for 1 billion yuan (162.91 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 330 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on September 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1o0rXRU; bit.ly/1t3mixx

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1383 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)