ZAGREB Jan 10 Croatia's biggest telecom operator T-HT said on Tuesday it would lay off some 450 people in the first quarter due to a weaker local market and investments into new technologies.

T-HT, which had some 6,000 employees, is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom.

"The value of the local telecom market fell to 13 billion kuna ($2.20 billion) from 15 billion kuna in the last three years," T-HT said in a statement.

"Strong competition, regulatory framework, lower purchasing power in the country and investments in the new technologies and services are all the reasons for workforce reduction," the statement also said.

T-HT serves more than 1.3 million fixed-line and some 2.5 million mobile telephone subscribers in a country of 4.4 million people that is due to join the European Union in July of 2013.

In the first nine months of 2011, T-HT's revenues fell 3.6 percent to 6.09 billion kuna from the same period in 2010. Its net profit remained virtually flat at 1.5 billion kuna.

Its shares were quoted at 243.50 kuna at 1150 GMT, or 0.15 percent up from Monday. ($1 = 5.9139 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic. Editing by Jane Merriman)