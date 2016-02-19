FRANKFURT Feb 19 Deutsche Telekom
has put the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands on ice after the terms
it was offered by bidders fell short of its expectations, The
Financial Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of
the deal.
The paper said on Friday that one of the people said
negotiations could resume, given Telekom's desire to exit
markets where it cannot add extra services like fixed line
broadband and television.
Deutsche Telekom declined to comment on the report.
People familiar with the transaction told Reuters last week
that Telekom had narrowed the bidders for the Dutch mobile
business to U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and
Apollo.
Both were expected to submit final bids that could value the
unit at more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion).
($1 = 0.9004 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde)