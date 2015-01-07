BERLIN Jan 7 T-Mobile US said it
continued to take share from rivals in 2014, beating its target
for postpaid net customer additions and attracting a total 8.3
million net customers last year.
For 2014, T-Mobile US, majority owned by Deutsche Telekom
, added a net 4.9 million postpaid customers, those
who pay for services after use. At its third-quarter earnings in
October it had guided for between 4.3 and 4.7 million for the
year.
The mobile operator, the fourth-largest wireless carrier in
the United States, said that it added 2.1 million net customers
in the fourth quarter in total.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)