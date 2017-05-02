BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
T-Mobile said it was targeting full nationwide 5G coverage by 2020.
New 5G networks are expected to provide speeds at least 10 times and up to maybe 100 times faster than today's 4G networks, with the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices with download speeds that can reach 10 gigabits per second.
Bigger rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc are already moving closer to adopting 5G technology.
While AT&T launched its 5G customer trial in December, Verizon plans to offer 5G network to certain customers in 11 U.S. cities in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.