March 18 T-Mobile US Inc rolled out
various promotions and cheap data plans for businesses to take
away market share from larger rivals AT&T Inc and Verizon
Communications Inc.
Businesses with more than 1,000 lines will pay $10 per month
for each line. Other businesses with multiple lines will be
charged $15 a line. Every line comes with 1 gigabyte of data and
allows unlimited calls and text messages.
Verizon and AT&T accounts for 87 percent of the $83 billion
in wireless revenue from businesses, T-Mobile Chief Executive
John Legere said at the "Uncarrier 9" event in New York on
Wednesday.
T-Mobile said it is throwing in a free GoDaddy.com domain,
website and email addresses from Microsoft Office 365, as well
as discounts for families of business subscribers using its
service.
The company also said it will not hike rates offered to
customers during promotions. It will also pay up to $650 to
cover payments outstanding on devices for customers who switch
to its connections.
