July 9 T-Mobile US Inc added a net 2.1 million customers in the second quarter, up from 1.5 million a year earlier, helped by aggressive discounting.

The company said postpaid churn, the rate at which users switch to other networks, declined to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)