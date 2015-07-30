* Reports Q2 revenue of $8.18 bln vs est $7.94 bln
* Raises 2015 postpaid user forecast
* Q2 profit falls 7.7 pct
July 30 T-Mobile US Inc on Thursday
posted better-than-expected second-quarter profit and revenue
and raised its 2015 subscriber forecast for the second time this
year, boosting shares about 5 percent.
The No. 4 U.S. wireless by revenue now expects to add 3.4
million to 3.9 million postpaid users, or customers who pay on a
monthly basis based on usage, in 2015, up from 3.0 million to
3.5 million.
Quarterly revenue jumped 14 percent to $8.18 billion as
aggressive promotions helped win customers in the second
quarter. This beat analysts' estimate of $7.94 billion.
Once faced with subscriber losses, the company has revamped
pricing plans, eliminated service contracts and launched
marketing campaigns to turn around its business and lure
customers from bigger rivals Verizon Communications Inc
and AT&T Inc.
It posted net income of $361 million, or 42 cents per share,
surpassing analysts' forecast of 18 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"T-Mobile has progressively addressed one after another the
question marks around the sustainability of its growth,"
MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett said in a note.
T-Mobile, which expects to report a profit in the third and
fourth quarters, looks poised to pull ahead of Sprint Corp
as the No. 3 U.S. wireless provider based on subscriber numbers,
Moffett said.
The company, which reported key user metrics earlier this
month, added a net 2.1 million customers in the second quarter,
up from 1.5 million a year earlier.
"We're several quarters in a row with more postpaid
customers than a combination of AT&T, Verizon and Sprint's
postpaid customer gains," Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert
said in an interview.
T-Mobile, which calls itself the "Un-carrier," said the rate
at which users switch to other networks, also known as postpaid
churn, fell to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent a year earlier. (t-mo.co/1KAMOuW)
As the U.S. wireless market becomes saturated, companies are
looking for new revenue streams. Verizon is gearing up to launch
a streaming video service for mobile devices and AT&T, which
closed its $48.5 billion acquisition of DirecTV, is working on
mobile video products.
About venturing into video, Sievert said the question is
whether viewers want wireless providers to curate content for
them.
"We're watching with interest what some of the others are
doing," Sievert said. "If our customers want us in this game and
if we can add value to it, better believe we'll be in it."
Shares rose $1.88 to $38.92 in late trading.
