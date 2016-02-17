BRIEF-NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. PRICES UPSIZED EQUITY OFFERING OF COMMON UNITS
* NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED EQUITY OFFERING OF COMMON UNITS
Feb 17 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said its quarterly profit nearly tripled as aggressive discounts helped it add more subscribers.
Net income rose to $297 million, or 34 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, from $101 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1.1 percent, while the company added 2.1 million customers on a net basis in the quarter. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Tesco drops as analysts spot weaknesses in results (Recasts with details and closing prices)