April 26 T-Mobile US Inc reported a 10.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as heavy discounts helped the No.3 wireless carrier attract more customers.

The company reported net income of $479 million, or 56 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $63 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $8.6 billion from $7.78 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)