Feb 19 T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 4 U.S. wireless operator, reported a 19.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more subscribers.

The company added a net 2.1 million customers in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Revenue jumped to $8.15 billion from $6.83 billion a year ago.

The company said it is targeting to add 2.2 million-3.2 million branded postpaid net customers in 2015.