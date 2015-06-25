By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 T-Mobile US Inc said
on Thursday it will roll out a new phone leasing program aiming
to attract customers who want to regularly upgrade their phones.
With its new "JUMP! On Demand" plan, customers can pay a
monthly device fee along with phone service costs to switch to a
new phone model up to three times a year starting June 28, the
company said in a statement.
T-Mobile, the No. 4 U.S. cellular operator, has begun
narrowing the gap with its larger rivals in recent years with
moves to do away with traditional two-year contracts and
simplify signing up for and keeping phone plans.
In a new iPhone 6 promotion, the company is offering the 16
gigabyte model for $15 a month, the wireless carrier said.
The monthly fee would vary based on the model and make of
the phones, Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Sherrard said in an
interview. The Samsung Galaxy S6, for instance, would cost
$28.33 per month, he said.
T-Mobile found that half of all Americans want to upgrade
their phones more often, according to Sherrard. "But their
carrier or the cost of doing it gets in their way."
The plan builds on the company's "JUMP!" offering where
customers can upgrade up to twice a year after paying off half
the price of their phone. The existing plan costs $10 a month in
addition to the monthly device and phone service fees they will
pay as part of the new plan.
With 'JUMP! On Demand,' "we've slashed the cost to upgrade
from $10 a month to zero dollars a month," Sherrard said.
To replace traditional two-year phone contracts, T-Mobile
and other wireless carriers such as Sprint Corp have
equipment leasing plans that allow payments in monthly
installments. The plans do not subsidize the cost of devices.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Christian Plumb)