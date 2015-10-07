Oct 7 Investment manager T. Rowe Price Inc appointed Elsie Chan as the head of intermediary sales for Asia, excluding Japan and Australia.

Chan will manage the financial intermediaries business in Asia, excluding Japan and Australia. She will report to Scott Keller, head of global investment services for Asia Pacific.

Chan previously worked at UBS global asset management as a managing director. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)