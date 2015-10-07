Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 7 Investment manager T. Rowe Price Inc appointed Elsie Chan as the head of intermediary sales for Asia, excluding Japan and Australia.
Chan will manage the financial intermediaries business in Asia, excluding Japan and Australia. She will report to Scott Keller, head of global investment services for Asia Pacific.
Chan previously worked at UBS global asset management as a managing director. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments and grow the division.