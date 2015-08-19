Aug 19 Private equity firm TA Associates said it hired four investment executives as vice presidents for its offices in London, Boston and Menlo Park.

Max Cancre, Amara Suebsaeng and Alex Melamud are rejoining the firm, TA Associates said.

Cancre will be based in London, Suebsaeng in Boston and Melamud in Menlo Park in California.

John DiCola, who joins from Hellman & Friedman LLC, will be based in the Boston office. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)