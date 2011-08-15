(Adds details, Echo results)

* Impact of demerger A$6.8 mln loss

* Normalised net profit in line with market forecasts

* Trade steady in 2012 so far

SYDNEY, Aug 16 Australian gaming group Tabcorp beat market forecasts with a 14 percent rise in full-year net profit after spinning off its casinos operations and says it has seen steady trading activity so far in the current year.

Tabcorp said revenues at its wagering division rose 1 percent in the year compared to the prior year despite challenging market conditions, partly helped by fixed odds and online gaming.

The result, the first since Tabcorp split into two companies, included a A$351.2 million accounting gain and a A$358 million writedown on its wagering business. The total net impact of the demerger was a A$6.8 million loss.

Tabcorp said it expected to pay 50 percent of its net profits in dividends in 2012.

"The company has seen steady trading activity continue into financial year 2012. This underlines the resilience of our business," said Chief Executive David Attenborough.

Full-year net profit, including one-off demerger impacts was A$534.8 million ($560.1 million) compared to A$469.5 million a year ago.

Normalised net profit, which excludes one-offs and a theoretical win rate from VIP business at its casinos, was up 1.9 percent to A$486.3 million, topping broker forecasts around A$410.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tabcorp split itself into two firms in June, with the casinos group Echo Entertainment Group owning assets including Sydney's Star City casino and Jupiters on the Gold Coast.

Echo on Tuesday posted a maiden net profit of A$226 million ($236.7 million), also ahead of market forecasts, and said trading in the early part of fiscal 2012 has been in line with expectations.

Echo said it expected significant revenue uplift in the second half from its Star City casino in Sydney following a A$960 million makeover and expansion due to be completed in December.

Tabcorp declared a final dividend of 19 cents per share. Echo did not declare a final dividend. ($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith)