SYDNEY Aug 15 Australian gaming group Tabcorp
has reported a 14 percent rise in full-year net profit
and says it expects to pay 50 percent of its net profits in
dividends in 2012.
The result was the first since Tabcorp split into two
companies in June.
Full-year net profit was A$534.8 million ($560.1 million),
compared to A$469.5 million, according to the company's
financial statements. The consensus of three analyst forecasts
was for A$489.3 million, according to Reuters data.
Tabcorp split itself into two firms in June, with the
casinos group Echo Entertainment Group owning assets
including Sydney's Star City casino and Jupiters on the Gold
Coast.($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)