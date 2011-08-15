SYDNEY Aug 15 Australian gaming group Tabcorp has reported a 14 percent rise in full-year net profit and says it expects to pay 50 percent of its net profits in dividends in 2012.

The result was the first since Tabcorp split into two companies in June.

Full-year net profit was A$534.8 million ($560.1 million), compared to A$469.5 million, according to the company's financial statements. The consensus of three analyst forecasts was for A$489.3 million, according to Reuters data.

Tabcorp split itself into two firms in June, with the casinos group Echo Entertainment Group owning assets including Sydney's Star City casino and Jupiters on the Gold Coast.($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)