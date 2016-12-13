SYDNEY Dec 14 A consortium led by Macquarie Group has made an offer for Tatts Group in a move that could disrupt an agreed merger between the lotteries operator and Australia's biggest bookmaker, Tabcorp, a source familiar to the situation said.

The offer from Macquarie and pension funds includes a mix of cash and shares in a spinoff company, the source said, adding the Tatts board had yet to decide if it offered superior value to a A$6.4 billion ($4.80 billion) cash-and-scrip bid from Tabcorp.

Tabcorp in October agreed to acquire lottery operator Tatts to create a gambling powerhouse in an effort to fend off a growing challenge from overseas online rivals. ($1 = 1.3340 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by G Crosse)