UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Dec 23 Australia's Tatts on Friday said a takeover bid worth up to A$7.3 billion ($5.27 billion) led by KKR and Macquarie Group was not superior to an offer from Tabcorp. ($1 = 1.3860 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources