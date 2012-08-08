SYDNEY Aug 9 Australian gaming group Tabcorp
met analyst expectations with a 12.7 percent rise in
full-year net profit for the year ending June, and said it began
the current financial year with good momentum.
Full-year net profit from continuing operations was A$340
million ($359.30 million), compared with A$301.6 million
reported a year earlier
Expectations were for A$339 million, according to a Reuters
survey of seven analysts.
The company said financial year 2013 had started well and it
would benefit from growth opportunities such as the new
Victorian Keno business.
It targets a dividend payout ratio of 80 percent of net
profit excluding the expected write-off of Victorian gaming
goodwill in the first half.
Shares in Tabcorp last traded at A$3.31, up from July lows
below A$3.
($1 = 0.9463 Australian dollars)
