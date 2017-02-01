SYDNEY Feb 2 Australia's largest betting company, Tabcorp, on Thursday posted a 5 percent rise in half-year profit as it pushes ahead with its planned A$6.2 billion ($4.70 billion)purchase of lotteries group Tatts .

Tabcorp reported an underlying net profit of A$102.7 million for the half ended Dec. 31, up from $A97.5 million a year earlier.

The result was slightly above average estimates of 4 percent growth in underlying earnings from two analysts.

The interim dividend of A$0.125 fully franked was 4 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Tabcorp wants to buy Tatts in part to fend off a growing challenge from overseas online rivals like William Hill and Paddy Power Betfair. ($1 = 1.3201 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Dominic Evans)