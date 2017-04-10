Hong Kong's central bank raises base rate 25 basis points after Fed hike
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
Apr 10 (Reuters) Fukuoka Reit Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.73 8.23 8.11 8.13 (+18.2 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) (-16.7 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 4.20 938 mln 2.54 2.59 (+347.5 pct ) (-64.8 pct ) (-39.5 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) Div 3,398 yen 1,256 yen 3,400 yen 3,470 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8968.T
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements