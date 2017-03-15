Mar 15 (Reuters)
Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment Corporation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 1.56 774 mln 1.69 1.70
(+101.4 pct ) (+291.5 pct ) (+8.5 pct ) (+0.3 pct )
Net 808 mln 391 mln 783 mln 787 mln
(+106.5 pct ) (+499.5 pct ) (-3.0 pct ) (+0.5 pct )
Div 3,137 yen 2,825 yen 3,043 yen 3,058 yen
