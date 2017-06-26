BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
Jun 26 (Reuters) Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.11 15.11 Net 6.82 6.80 Div 7,160 yen 7,140 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8955.T
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.