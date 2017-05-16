BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
May 16 (Reuters) Japan Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 30.82 30.77 31.59 31.49 (+0.1 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (+2.5 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Net 11.19 10.95 11.54 11.60 (+2.2 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (+3.2 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Div 8,544 yen 8,361 yen 8,810 yen 8,860 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8952.T
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of V G Mathew as MD, CEO
LONDON, June 19 Hedge fund managers have become very bearish about the outlook for oil prices as production from countries outside OPEC grows and threatens to undermine the effectiveness of OPEC’s output controls.