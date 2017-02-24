Feb 24 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Aug 31, 2017 Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.12 4.78 Net 2.38 2.25 Div 2,162 yen 2,043 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3466.T