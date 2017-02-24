BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 24 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Aug 31, 2017 Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.12 4.78 Net 2.38 2.25 Div 2,162 yen 2,043 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3466.T
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: