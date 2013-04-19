BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
(Refiles to remove incorrect company RIC) LONDON, April 19 Below are tables of the best and worst performers in the first quarter of 2013 among the actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is calculated in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are wholly focused on natural resource equities. Q1 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q1 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. SafePort Strategic Metals & 9.30 23.67 Energy Fund 2. AEGON Global Commodity Fund 3.22 -1.99 3. Commerzbank Rohstoff Strategie 1.92 -0.77 Fonds 4. DWS Invest Commodity Plus 1.48 -0.17 5. Credit Suisse Commodity ACCESS 0.75 N.A. Strategy Fund Q1 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q1 (%) 1 YR 1. BI Basic Long Commodity Fund -10.51 -25.06 2. BI Basic Star Commodity Fund -7.54 -12.71 3. Fortunity Valores Reales -4.78 N.A. 4. AQR Risk-Balanced Commodities -4.46 N.A. Strategy Fund 5. Invesco Balanced-Risk -4.36 -10.17 Commodity Strategy Fund Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. Lipper data covers over 231,000 share classes and over 122,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in over 30 countries. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.