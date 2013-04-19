(Refiles to remove incorrect company RIC) LONDON, April 19 Below are tables of the best and worst performers in the first quarter of 2013 among the actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is calculated in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are wholly focused on natural resource equities. Q1 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q1 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. SafePort Strategic Metals & 9.30 23.67 Energy Fund 2. AEGON Global Commodity Fund 3.22 -1.99 3. Commerzbank Rohstoff Strategie 1.92 -0.77 Fonds 4. DWS Invest Commodity Plus 1.48 -0.17 5. Credit Suisse Commodity ACCESS 0.75 N.A. Strategy Fund Q1 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q1 (%) 1 YR 1. BI Basic Long Commodity Fund -10.51 -25.06 2. BI Basic Star Commodity Fund -7.54 -12.71 3. Fortunity Valores Reales -4.78 N.A. 4. AQR Risk-Balanced Commodities -4.46 N.A. Strategy Fund 5. Invesco Balanced-Risk -4.36 -10.17 Commodity Strategy Fund Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. Lipper data covers over 231,000 share classes and over 122,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in over 30 countries. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)