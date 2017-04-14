UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Apr 14 (Reuters) Mori Trust Hotel Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year 1 months and 15 days 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 2.26 2.29 (+1.0 pct ) Net 1.59 loss 40 mln 1.50 (-5.6 pct ) Div 3,105 yen 0 yen 3,010 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3478.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources