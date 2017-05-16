BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
May 16 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Sep 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.58 8.85 Net 6.96 4.61 Div 4,900 yen 3,600 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8961.T
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of V G Mathew as MD, CEO
LONDON, June 19 Hedge fund managers have become very bearish about the outlook for oil prices as production from countries outside OPEC grows and threatens to undermine the effectiveness of OPEC’s output controls.