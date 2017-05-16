BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
May 16 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.87 8.66 11.58 8.53 (+2.4 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (+30.5 pct ) (-26.3 pct ) Net 4.72 4.60 6.96 4.62 (+2.7 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (+47.4 pct ) (-33.6 pct ) Div 3,603 yen 3,570 yen 4,900 yen 3,650 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8961.T
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of V G Mathew as MD, CEO
LONDON, June 19 Hedge fund managers have become very bearish about the outlook for oil prices as production from countries outside OPEC grows and threatens to undermine the effectiveness of OPEC’s output controls.