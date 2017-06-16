Jun 16 (Reuters)
Premier Investment Company
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2017 ended Oct 31, 2016 to Oct 31, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 8.44 8.42 8.52 8.76
(+0.2 pct ) (+4.1 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) (+2.8 pct )
Net 3.32 3.34 3.20 3.29
(-0.5 pct ) (+2.9 pct ) (-3.6 pct ) (+3.0 pct )
Div 2,520 yen 2,533 yen 2,450 yen 2,500 yen
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8956.T