Jun 13 (Reuters) Sekisui House Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2017 ended Oct 31, 2016 to Oct 31, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.14 4.06 4.58 4.65 (+2.1 pct ) (+17.1 pct ) (+10.5 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) Net 2.38 2.32 2.62 2.62 (+2.6 pct ) (+18.0 pct ) (+9.9 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 2,663 yen 2,596 yen 2,700 yen 2,700 yen