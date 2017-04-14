Fitch Rates Brighthouse Financial's Senior Notes 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s (Brighthouse) proposed issuance of up to $3 billion new senior unsecured notes. The expected rating reflects standard notching based on Fitch's rating criteria. Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used to pay a dividend to MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) and for general corporate purposes, including potential cap