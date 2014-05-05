(Adds details, updates share movement)

May 5 Tableau Software Inc reported a much smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the data analysis software maker added 1,800 new customers.

Tableau shares, which started trading last May, rose as much as 10 percent in extended trading.

The company said license sales for its business intelligence software rose 83 percent to $48.4 million, with the company closing 120 sales worth more than $100,000 in the quarter.

Net loss widened to $5.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 1 cent per share.

Revenue jumped 86 percent to $74.6 million.

Analysts on an average had expected a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $63 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in the company, which counts Deere & Co and Sears Holdings Corp among its largest customers, have gained 23 percent since debuting at $47.00 last May.

They closed at $57.99 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)