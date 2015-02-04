(Adds outlook, executive, analyst comments)

By Sai Sachin R

Feb 4 Tableau Software Inc forecast better-than-expected revenue forecast for the full year after reporting a quarterly profit that blew past Wall Street estimates, helped by strong demand for its data analytics products from businesses.

Shares of Tableau Software, whose customers include carmaker Audi AG, BNP Paribas SA bank and the office of the London mayor, jumped 20 percent in extended trading.

Companies such as Wells Fargo & Co and Cisco Systems Inc, a Dow 30 component, use Tableau's software to help retrieve large volumes of data. The software also helps users analyze, visualize and share information.

Tableau has established itself as the go-to vendor for "the big data and next generation visualization market," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives told Reuters.

The company forecast revenue of $565 million-$580 million for 2015. Analysts on average were expecting $554.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It also forecast $110 million-$115 million in revenue for the current quarter, ahead of the $107.3 million analysts were expecting.

"Tableau has become the gold standard for being a 'beat-and-raise' specialist," Ives said.

Demand for large-scale deployments of the company's software was stronger than expected in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Christian Chabot said on a post-earnings call.

Tableau closed 304 deals of more than $100,000 in the quarter ended Dec. 31. There were also "a handful of seven-figure transactions," Chabot said.

Tableau added more than 2,600 new customer accounts.

License sales of its business intelligence software jumped 75 percent to $101.4 million. International revenue soared 86 pct to $32.8 million. Revenue jumped 75.5 percent to $142.9 million.

Tableau Software's net income rose to $20.7 million, or 27 cents per share, from $11.3 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 11 cents per share on revenue of $122.6 million.

Tableau shares rose 23 percent in 2014. (Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)