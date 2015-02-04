(Adds outlook, executive, analyst comments)
By Sai Sachin R
Feb 4 Tableau Software Inc forecast
better-than-expected revenue forecast for the full year after
reporting a quarterly profit that blew past Wall Street
estimates, helped by strong demand for its data analytics
products from businesses.
Shares of Tableau Software, whose customers include carmaker
Audi AG, BNP Paribas SA bank and the office
of the London mayor, jumped 20 percent in extended trading.
Companies such as Wells Fargo & Co and Cisco Systems
Inc, a Dow 30 component, use Tableau's software to help
retrieve large volumes of data. The software also helps users
analyze, visualize and share information.
Tableau has established itself as the go-to vendor for "the
big data and next generation visualization market," FBR Capital
Markets analyst Daniel Ives told Reuters.
The company forecast revenue of $565 million-$580 million
for 2015. Analysts on average were expecting $554.8 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also forecast $110 million-$115 million in revenue for
the current quarter, ahead of the $107.3 million analysts were
expecting.
"Tableau has become the gold standard for being a
'beat-and-raise' specialist," Ives said.
Demand for large-scale deployments of the company's software
was stronger than expected in the fourth quarter, Chief
Executive Christian Chabot said on a post-earnings call.
Tableau closed 304 deals of more than $100,000 in the
quarter ended Dec. 31. There were also "a handful of
seven-figure transactions," Chabot said.
Tableau added more than 2,600 new customer accounts.
License sales of its business intelligence software jumped
75 percent to $101.4 million. International revenue soared 86
pct to $32.8 million. Revenue jumped 75.5 percent to $142.9
million.
Tableau Software's net income rose to $20.7 million, or 27
cents per share, from $11.3 million, or 16 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 11 cents per share on
revenue of $122.6 million.
Tableau shares rose 23 percent in 2014.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)