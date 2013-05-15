May 15 Data analysis software maker Tableau
Software Inc said it now expects to raise up to $248.4 million
from its initial public offer, up from $215.3 million that it
expected earlier.
The company, whose customers include Deere & Co,
Sears Holdings Corp and affiliates of Deloitte Touche
Tohmatsu Ltd and Verizon Communications Inc, said the
shares offered would be priced at $28 to $30 each. ()
Tableau had estimated the offering price at $23 to $26 per
share on May 6.
The company will sell 5 million shares in the offering,
while shareholders will sell 2.2 million shares. The
underwriters of the IPO have the option to purchase up to an
additional 1,080,000 shares.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead
underwriters to the offering.
Seattle-based Tableau, expected to debut on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol "DATA," plans to use
the proceeds raised for working capital, sales and marketing
activities and investment purposes.
The company reported revenue of $127.7 million for the year
years ended Dec. 31.
Business software maker Compuware Corp's cloud
software business Covisint filed on Tuesday with U.S. regulators
to raise up to $100 million in an IPO.