By Nina Chestney
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 Gregg Wallace, a judge of
the popular British television cooking competition Masterchef,
has gone back to his roots with a new 1970s-inspired restaurant
in Bermondsey, southeast London.
Born in neighbouring Peckham and a former Bermondsey
resident, Wallace opened "Gregg's Table" last week in the
Bermondsey Square Hotel with a retro menu inspired by food from
the 1970s.
Wallace has been supplying fruit and vegetables to
restaurants since 1989 but is now better known as co-presenter
of the BBC's Masterchef series.
The cuisine from the 1970s may not be not renowned for its
finesse but Wallace is keen to put his own spin on old
favourites like prawn cocktail, lobster thermidor, chicken kiev,
cheese fondue and black forest gateau.
"The menu is based on food I grew up with," he told Reuters.
"When I mentioned the dishes, everyone had fond memories and
were intrigued to see what we would come up with. Memories are
not always as good as what we actually ate so I took this as a
challenge."
Wallace is not the only chef who trawling the 1970s for
inspiration these days.
TV chef and author Delia Smith has said last year the
decade's cooks were more in touch with what the public wanted
than many of today's celebrity chefs and experimental chef
Heston Blumenthal created a 1970s retro feast for celebrity
diners on a television series in 2010.
The decade has a lot in common with ours today. A
Conservative government was in power, economic growth was slow,
unemployment high and austerity measures biting.
Does that mean we've become more nostalgic for the food.
"I wouldn't say we were going back to 1970s austerity. Not
when I see the success of places like Heston's Fat Duck,"
Wallace said, referring to Blumenthal's restaurant in Bray,
Berkshire, which charges 180 pounds ($290) per person for a
14-course tasting menu.
Wallace's 90-cover restaurant is modern but reminds us of
the era with popular 70s products like salad cream stacked on
shelves.
With prices for main meals ranging from 12 to 34 pounds, the
food puts a twist on the old favourites. The crab paste starter
is thankfully worlds away from the sandwich spread found in
supermarkets, using fresh Cornish crab meat and presented in
small glass jars with capers, parsley and toast.
Boiled beef and carrots is served with a consomme in a
teapot, mulligatawny soup in a flask with an onion bhaji on the
side and spam fritters take on a new identity in the guise of
beer-battered ham hock.
The restaurant can seat another 100 people outside and
Wallace is hoping brunch, snacks and cakes will be a hit in the
summer.
But cooking doesn't get much tougher than this, to use a
catchphrase from Wallace's TV show.
The restaurant's slow service was criticised in the first
week of opening and it faces fierce competition from some
established and popular eateries in nearby trendy Bermondsey
Street.
Wallace, who also runs Putney restaurant Wallace & Co.,
thinks there will be an appetite for the retro food.
"The restaurant is very much the same as others (nearby) - a
good eatery. From the feedback, everyone seems to like the
food."
Unlike on Masterchef, he will be leaving development chef
Mark Blatchford in charge of the kitchen.
"I will be there at least three times a week, eating. I tend
to walk from table to table with a glass of wine in hand
chatting to people. I don't mess about with the running of the
kitchen," Wallace said.
Wallace is currently filming a new series of Masterchef, in
which he judges competitors' food in demanding challenges along
with Australian-born chef John Torode.
Wallace is known for his sweet tooth from the series and is
particularly proud of the new restaurant's desserts.
"'Dessert' is too french - it's 'pudding'. I would recommend
the spotted dick with a glass of brandy poured over it or
knickerbocker glory," he said.
($1 = 0.6301 British pounds)
(Editing by Paul Casciato)