JERUSALEM Feb 4 Israel's Taboola, which points
users to related content on the Internet, said it raised $117
million in a private funding round led by the investment adviser
of mutual fund company Fidelity.
The fund raising brings in new investors who include
Advance Publications, the parent of the Conde Nast group, as
well as Comcast Ventures, Italian businessman Carlo De
Benedetti, LVMH- controlling shareholder Groupe Arnault
and Yahoo! Japan.
Taboola will use the money to focus on technological
innovations and further global expansion, it said on Wednesday.
Founded in 2007, Taboola developed a "content you may also
like" widget. Usually at the bottom of web pages, it allows
people to click to other articles or videos and lets publishers,
marketing companies and agencies leverage Taboola to retain
users on their site and monetise their traffic.
According to Taboola, which has raised $157 million in
funding to date and is estimated to have a value of more than
$1 billion, it serves more than 550 million users every month.
In November, Taboola rival Outbrain, another Israeli firm,
said it sought approval for a possible New York listing at a
value of $1 billion.
"We don't rule out an IPO but now, we chose to take this
path," Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola, told Reuters,
who added that half of the company's revenue comes from mobile
sites.
"This round will help us fuel growth, and launch next
generation personalisation technology to further connect
consumers with information they may like and never knew
existed."
In addition to Fidelity Management and Research, existing
investors Market LLC and Steadfast Capital participated in the
Taboola funding round.
Credit Suisse acted as the exclusive private placement agent
to Taboola.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Keith Weir)